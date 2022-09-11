The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” — Isaiah 40:31/NIV
Recently my wife and I successfully completed a hot air balloon ride in the Charlottesville, Virginia, region which abounds with beautiful landscapes and scenery! On the day of the launch, it was interesting to watch and listen to the aeronaut (pilot) as she was ensuring the weather and conditions would be optimal for the flight. She went through her typical preflight routines, everything looked good, and we launched!
During the preflight wait, there was some nervousness, a time when I wondered if the balloon would fly as planned and if we would be safe!
Considering the construction of a hot air balloon, defying gravity and gliding through the air does not appear demanding. The hot air blown into the canopy of the balloon with the right engineering and design can lift appropriately sized loads in effortless fashion. If there are no mechanical failures, a lengthy and effortless flight is anticipated.
Of course, I would suppose the threat of foul weather could be a draining concern for an aeronaut! Being caught off-guard with disastrous conditions could result in concern, weariness and much fatigue. An aeronaut’s potential dilemmas are akin to unforeseen problems anyone might go through in life.
Isaiah 40:31 is a favorite Biblical passage, one I have committed to memory and often meditate upon and recite when feeling discouraged. We all go through seasons in life which are draining and frustrating; often we are left with little hope.
On such occasions, it would be easy to quit, give in to the demanding and burdensome tasks that bring us down, and walk away. However, when seeking to complete the work the Lord has placed before us to do, quitting is not an option. We must find energy, strength and hope to continue and achieve success!
The Bible tells us as we hope and trust in the Lord, a positive difference will happen! We can run the marathons of life and not become exhausted. We can walk through miserable conditions and circumstances but still have stamina and energy.
Soaring on wings like eagles ... now that makes you think! Flying high in a hot air balloon can expose a person to new heights and a lofty feeling! But nothing compares to soaring on wings like eagles, enabled through trust and strength that comes from Christ Jesus, our Savior and Lord! Amen!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.