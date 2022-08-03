The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Negative attitudes have a place in our lives and a position on our bodies. What? Yes, negativity has a place to be and a place to not be.
We grow weary at times and we develop the wrong kind of thinking. We feel helpless or useless. Negativity begins to grow and we struggle to handle it. But wait! Don’t despair!
In the scriptures, the solution is revealed. The Bible writers gave us explicit instructions and multiple methods to deal with the trials of everyday life.
When negativity is called a burden, it should be given to the Lord and not carried on your shoulders! Why? Because the hand of God rests there. Hate should not be in your heart because God resides there (1 John 4:16).
“Stinking Thinking” should not be in your thought processes because Philippians 4:8 tells us to think on truth, purity, loveliness and good reports.
Plans for wrongdoing should not order your steps because your feet have been shod with the Gospel of Peace.
Guilt and guile should not surround your person because the belt of truth girds you.
Anxiety and anger should not lay heavy on your chest because it is covered with the breastplate of righteousness.
Doubt should not consume your thoughts because you wear the helmet of salvation.
If you are feeling like the wiles of the devil are attacking you, perhaps you forgot to get fully dressed this morning. Time to armor up, soldier!
Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil (Ephesians 6). Now, take up the sword of the spirit, the word of God, and make a stand!
“Behold I give you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” (Luke 10:19)
Negativity has its place ... under our feet!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
