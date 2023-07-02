DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

On the death of Jonathan Edwards, his wife wrote to their daughter, Esther: My very dear child, What shall I say? A holy and good God has covered us with a dark cloud. The Lord has done it. He has made me adore his goodness, that we had him so long. But my God lives; and he has my heart. O what a legacy my husband, and your father, has left us! We are all given to God; and there I am, and love to be. Your ever affectionate mother, Sarah Edwards

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you