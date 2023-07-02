The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
On the death of Jonathan Edwards, his wife wrote to their daughter, Esther: My very dear child, What shall I say? A holy and good God has covered us with a dark cloud. The Lord has done it. He has made me adore his goodness, that we had him so long. But my God lives; and he has my heart. O what a legacy my husband, and your father, has left us! We are all given to God; and there I am, and love to be. Your ever affectionate mother, Sarah Edwards
The death of one’s pastor is a startling thing, the changing of the Guard; one soldier has fallen but another stands and takes his place, the battle rages on.
The Word that he proclaimed over and over again, no matter if the group gathered was large and energetic or small and slothful, we are to take courage that the good seed that he spread will continue to grow and bear fruit for it is not his, but the seed of the Gospel.
I myself have presided over more funerals than I can recall and I know what it is to stand before family and friends and proclaim the gospel even as death stares everyone in the face.
I know the challenge of speaking of hope and life and resurrection as hearts are torn, and grief hangs heavy in the air.
Our Lord’s church isn’t constrained by the work of any single preacher; I was once told that as a pastor, I was just a member of the bucket brigade of a historical faith. I would take what was given by those before me and hand it on to the next.
When I am removed from that line, the Lord of the church will provide another to take my place. There is comfort and joy that while one is now at rest from his labors, the Lord of the church continues to ensure that the good seed that he sowed is watered, and cared for.
This Sunday will come, and the Word will again be proclaimed and the death of a pastor won’t stop the work of God. I was once reminded that every pastor is an interim pastor. The plans of God are beyond our understanding and the advance of the kingdom of God depends on God alone, not any individual.
In Acts 20, we find Paul telling the Ephesian elders that he would no longer see their faces again (v. 25). After hearing the news, Luke records that there was much weeping (v. 37–38). Similarly, when Moses died, the people of Israel wept and mourned for thirty days (Deut. 34:8). It is appropriate to mourn.
With great sympathy, Jesus tells us to “come to me all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matt. 11:28). He doesn’t chastise us for feeling burdened. He invites us to carry our sad hearts to him.
My Brother, you have been my friend for 50 years, and it may have been a year or more since we have not seen each other, but when we do it is like it was just yesterday that we parted. I love you and will miss you. So until we meet again, stand at the gate and look for me for I will be along soon.
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
