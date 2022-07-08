What was your first job? My first job was as a custodian at the church I attended.
How did you get your first job? I got it by being asked by our music minister, who was in charge of the custodial work.
How long did you work there? I worked there for about a year and a half while I was in college.
How much were you paid? I think I was paid $1.50 or so an hour.
Tell us a bit about the job? I cleaned our church facilities along with three other people. I did everything that could be done regarding cleaning; sweeping, mopping, waxing floors; cleaning offices and carrying trash; everything one can imagine (plus since the church had a gym I got to shoot a little basketball on occasion after I cleaned it!)
What did you hate about the job? I didn’t really hate anything about the job. I was working with a buddy and we made the most of it.
What do you do now? I am a pastor of First Baptist on Church Circle.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? The best advice I received from an older pastor was to “be nice.” I haven’t always succeeded, but I think he was right.