I have always loved old things. Farm houses, wrap around porches, rocking chairs, gunny sack dresses, quilts and aprons. It is the Appalachian side of my heritage.
The history of the apron is very interesting. The colors, the materials used, the styles … excellent research subject. Wearing an apron is powerful. One writer noted that an apron is to a woman what a cape is to a superhero. I must admit, when I tie that apron on, I feel my superpowers; like I am going to get the job done!
Whether it is washing the dishes or cooking the food, I wear it with confidence and style. If I have just come home from Sunday Service, I wear it to protect my clothes. If I see that the dishes in the sink are giving me dirty looks again, I select an apron (oh yes I have a collection) and get busy!
In the Bible, the apron was used during the ministry of the Apostle Paul. “And God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul: So that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons, and the diseases departed from them, and the evil spirits went out of them.” (Acts 19:11-12)
In observance of this practice, many churches today will anoint prayer cloths to use as a point of contact for the recipient who is expected to be healed as the anointed cloth, blanket, handkerchief, or apron represents the effectual fervent prayer of righteous believers.
Who knew that years down the road, aprons would be worn by busy mothers as they performed their domestic duties. Whether wiping hands or a child’s tears, carrying gathered eggs, cradling tips and strings from freshly broken beans or dusty potato peels, the apron is a powerful, multi-purpose garment. One song says “my world was tied together with mama’s apron strings.”
The wearer has a special place where the apron is hung. It might be by the kitchen door or at the bottom of the stairs. The apron is hung on an easily accessible hook so the wearer can grab it while heading to his or her duties. Yes, even men wear aprons; dads, chefs, carpenters, bakers, groomers, servers, artists, etc.
Let’s remember the apron is like a cape. As the superhero flies about to serve and save his fellow man; so do the aproned ones. Even our Savior made use of an “apron.” “Jesus knowing that the Father had given all things into his hands, and that he was come from God, and went to God; He riseth from supper, and laid aside his garments; and took a towel, and girded himself. After that he poureth water into a basin, and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded.” (John 13:3-4).
The towel girded around the waist sounds like an apron. Jesus wore one to show us humility and servant leadership. If it is good enough for God’s son; it is good enough for me. Step into the (phone booth) and tie it on! There’s work to be done!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.