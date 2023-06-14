By DR. GREG BURTON
Music means different things to different people. Sometimes the lyrics are the powerful aspect of music. Christian songs inspire us with familiar hymns or more contemporary songs of faith. The “hymnal” with which Jesus grew up was mostly the Book of Psalms. I have several favorite songs that are almost verbatim psalms. These inspire my heart.
I also grew up with rock ‘n roll music from the ’70s and ’80s. While secular in nature, they also often spoke of the issues faced by young adults of that generation. I was particularly fond of Kansas, who sang one title, “Dust in the Wind”, which could have easily come from Ecclesiastes. The Beatles song, “Eleanor Rigby”, nails some of the despair faced by too many people.
I have fallen in love with ethnic gospel music as performed by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. Usually simple lyrics with spirited performance stir my heart! I find it easy to lift my hands in praise to this music. My feet do not want to be still when their songs are being sung. (We refer to that foot tapping and bouncing as “pew dancing”!)
As a freshman in college I was a music major preparing for a life of Christian service in leading worship. I worked hard and got good grades at a school known for its music, Murray State University in Kentucky. However, I soon realized talent would eventually be needed. Sigh. But that one year did much for me. I developed a deep appreciation for classical music. I loved listening to Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Mozart. I took piano lessons from a private teacher that year and can still play a few things.
Recently, I was ministering to a friend at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. They have a grand piano in their main lobby and had an excellent pianist who played beautifully over the years. His performances were quite encouraging. With his passing no one stepped into his shoes to continue his legacy. On that day I could hear lovely sounds ringing throughout the lobby as I went to see my friend. I recognized “Amazing Grace” and some other sacred and classical tunes. On my way out I saw the young lady still playing, but this time the song was quite familiar. I knew this piece. So, I took a seat near the piano and after finishing, she acknowledged me.
“I know this piece you were playing. Isn’t it Bach’s Prelude in C?”
She was so surprised. She asked if I knew it well and I shared that it was one of my first classical pieces to learn, because it was written in the key of C (no sharps or flats) so it was easier to play. With that, she explained that songs in the key of C have an unusual nature. Scientific studies reveal that music in that key are comforting, soothing to persons. That is why she played it in the hospital lobby. So many people are stressed with difficult circumstances that anything she can do to bring peace to their souls is a part of her ministry.
Do we live our lives to bring peace to those who are troubled? Do we know how to listen to those whose hearts are heavy? Does God put us in places where His Presence is yoked to ours so someone might find just what they need? The tender hymn, “Sweet Hour of Prayer” is usually in a hymnal with the key of C. I find it quite comforting for more than just its touching lyrics. And on a good day I can still play it!
Sweet hour of prayer! Sweet hour of prayer!
That calls me from a world of care,
And bids me at my Father’s throne
Make all my wants and wishes known.
In seasons of distress and grief,
My soul has often found relief,
And oft escaped the tempter’s snare,
By thy return, sweet hour of prayer!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.