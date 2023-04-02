The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Touch,” “touching,” and “touched” are in the King James Bible approximately 167 times! To appear that many times simply means that touch is a very important ministry to us humans on Earth.
Most likely the most known Scriptures are “If I may just touch the hem of his garment” (Matthew 9:21), “And they brought young children to him, that he should touch them” (Mark 10:13), and “And they brought unto him also infants, that he would touch them” (Luke 18:15). We could look for many more verses to show/prove that the ministry of touch is important.
The Baptist Church of which I am a member is typical of most churches; we shake hands and it’s very rare that we embrace one another. That’s because we don’t need to, or at least I think we don’t need to. My homeless ministering is to those we would call modern day lepers and are shunned by most Christians who refuse to associate with the poor and homeless.
Embracing and hugging are very much an important part of my ministry. It is not unusual for me, and the men God gave me to spend several minutes just holding them, sometimes they sob or cry, sometimes they’re thankful for the food or clothing that we brought to them, sometimes it’s just sheer gratitude of love.
The vast majority believe they have been forgotten by the organized church and refuse to even enter the house of God, all the while giving, in some cases, tremendous testimonies of what God has done for them personally; stories of how they love Jesus and care nothing for far too many Christians. In the past two and a half years as pastor at Hunger First, I have had at least two pastors who have since fallen from grace, others who have gone through seminary, and several past Sunday school teachers and regular attendees of churches of various denominations to minister to.
I have been amazed by the theological discussions, the vast number of biblical texts that have been memorized, the vast number of religious songs that they sing.
The absolute joy and blessing that I receive from God almost daily. Almighty God who blesses me with His grace and the grace that I see in his people.
My joy abounds when one of these dirty, smelly, bad-breathed children of God embraces me and tells this sinner how much they love me, knowing how much more God loves both of us.
My lord, my God, my King, Jesus Christ.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor for Hunger First.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.