CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County churches are teaming up to host the Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade, and pastors and church leaders are invited to “Meet the Evangelist” this week.
Evangelist Rick Gage will take part in a pastors’ luncheon at noon on Wednesday, June 22, at McPheeter’s Bend Baptist Church on Church Road in Church Hill. Gage, with GO TELL Ministries, will meet with pastors over lunch and tell them more about his career coaching football and how God called him many years ago to do crusades through a Billy Graham format.
After lunch, Gage will join a group of interns on a mission project in East Tennessee. He will also preach at Ridgeview Baptist Church on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade will be held Aug. 28-31 at locations in and around Hawkins County.
Gage has been on TBN and Day Star and has endorsements from some of the largest church pastors in America, including Jack Graham and James Robinson.
To reserve a seat at the luncheon, contact the office at Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville at 423-921-8044 or email at ofoneaccord@yahoo.com.