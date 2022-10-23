Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 23 with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.

Attendees were treated to a delicious meal by Food City, music by HarpStrings and a special program.

