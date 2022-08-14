The Times News has teamed up with area faith leaders to share "Words of Comfort" in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Anyone who'd like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
“One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When He finished, one of His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.” — Luke 11:1/NIV
Jesus Christ certainly prayed routinely and was a role model for this practice. His disciples watched him pray. And in doing so their curiosity piqued, which led them to ask Jesus how they should pray. Matthew and Luke provide accounts of what Jesus taught His disciples, which is also a model for us to follow.
This prayer can be spoken as written to state the important elements we should pray about. There is thought that this prayer is divided into sections, which guide us regarding content themes to pray about. Important structure and guidance are provided.
Matthew 6:9-13 (NIV) tells us about the teaching Jesus Christ provided His disciples: “This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be Your name, Your kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” As we pray, we will bring glory and honor to God; His will should take place; our needs are asked to be met; forgiveness is sought along with deliverance from temptations and Satanic influences.
The words and themes provided for us in Mathew and Luke tell us what Jesus Christ thought was important. He taught us correct prioritization, which we should consider when praying to God. Jesus put His Heavenly Father at the first of the prayer and indicated a priority should be to give glory and honor to Him. Jesus also taught what mattered in God’s eyes and what would be essential for survival and appropriate brotherhood with others. He also stressed the importance of protection from temptations and the evil one that could lead us astray. These are important aspects for us to remember when praying to God!
Every time I hear or recite the Lord’s prayer, I have fond recollections of what my high school football coaches taught me during my teenage years. Prior to every football game we were encouraged by our coaches to kneel and recite the Lord’s Prayer before taking the field. Everyone prayed!
What a great way to begin a new and daunting challenge on Friday nights!
Forty years later, I can still hear the voices of my teammates and coaches praying the way Jesus taught His disciples. Thank you, coaches, for teaching us athletes important biblical truths, truths that would strengthen us while facing challenging opponents — both on and off the field. Our Father in heaven, hallowed be Your name. ...
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
