KINGSPORT — A local church hosted its annual burial service on Saturday to honor and remember people whose bodies were unclaimed.
The event started with a procession from Shades of Grace United Methodist Church to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Shades of Grace hosted the event in partnership with Trinity Memorial Funeral Home and Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Shades of Grace Pastor Will Shewey said the church started the ceremony five years ago after performing cremation services for homeless and other individuals who had no one to honor and remember them.
“Well, a few years ago, we began having calls of people who were homeless and had passed away, and they had no families or no one to contact for next of kin,” Shewey said. “So it started out with several of those people being cremated by Shades of Grace. So we began having ashes here of people that we paid to have cremated, and we didn’t know what to do; we kept them in a cabinet at first.
“Every year, we were learning of more people who were passing away who were unclaimed. I have a lot of friends, so I can’t imagine what it would be like to have nobody to remember you when you die.”
Shades of Grace then partnered with Immanuel Lutheran Church, which provided a plot where the cremated remains could be buried during a service they host every October.
Shewey said this is important to do because everyone is a child of God.
“Well, every person who lives is a child of God, and everybody is of sacred worth,” Shewey said. “Everybody is important. Maybe they fall on hard times, maybe they’re an addict, or maybe they are mentally ill, or sometimes they just grow old and have nobody left to love them. One of the works of mercy that we practice as Christians is taking care of the living and the dead.”
Shewey said that in five years the church has buried around 80 people.
“Not everybody that we bury is homeless,” Shewey said. “We’ve had several elderly people who had nobody to claim them. We’ve even had a couple of people who said they would like for Shades of Grace to take care of their final arrangements, and they just left it up to us because there was no one else to do it.”
The graveside services include music, scripture reading, prayer and the burial process. Shewey reads each person’s name while someone else rings a bell, then they place in the cremated remains along with a rose.
This year Shades of Grace was able to place the remains in a 300-gallon drum with a removable stone so that the plot can be reused for years to come. In addition, the stone has a QR code that leads to a website containing the name of everyone buried there.
Wes Leonard, the owner of Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, said everyone deserves to be respected and remembered.
“Just because they didn’t have anybody ... they still were loved by God.”
The most recent service was attended by around 30 people and honored 16 people who had passed on.