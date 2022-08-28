The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and (the Lord) will reward them for what they have done.” — Proverbs 19:17
The Bible has a lot to say about the poor. A preacher once said, “The Lord must surely love poor folk because he made so many of them.” In our postmodern culture of western civilization, poverty is a topic that usually creates feelings of uneasiness.
To be poor does not automatically mean one has no money in the bank. There are many who are classified as the working poor. There are many who have faced financial ruin due to catastrophic health issues. Many are victims of domestic abuse. Some are poverty stricken because of rising costs resulting from inflation, loss of lifelong employment, or even the death of a caregiver or significant other. The list of reasons is endless.
As pastor of a downtown storefront church, I can testify of the many who come daily to our doors seeking help. Some who come are struggling to feed their household, even though they work every day. Some are living in vehicles with children. On a recent afternoon, a young mother with three very small children called because they were facing the first night without a roof overhead. A lady sent a $10 donation in gratitude for a food box received from our emergency pantry each month to help sustain dependent grandchildren. Again, the list never ends.
What would your response be if you were suddenly thrust into one of these scenarios? Where would you go for necessities like a hot shower or a bathroom break? Where would you seek safe shelter from the scary shadows of night?
One person might not be able to do much, but an old song says little is much when God is in it. We are reminded of a responsibility to care for the poor, since our ancestors were once slaves in Egypt. When unable to do more, be kind. Be merciful as our father in heaven is merciful.
Jesus said, as we do unto the very least in our society, we are doing unto him. Are you turning Jesus away by ignoring cries of the needy? Our Methodist heritage reminds us to do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God. That’s good advice for all who seek to fulfill God’s will. After all, God is the One who rewards faithfulness.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
