The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.

So much of the Christmas story is miraculous, isn’t it? In the writings of those early evangelists Luke and Matthew, we read about angelic visitations and supernatural dreams. A company of the Heavenly Host is reported to rend the fabric of space and time proclaiming the glory of the Lord over the fields outside Bethlehem. Mary becomes pregnant through the power of the Holy Spirit, not through the typically natural means. And at the center of the story, the Virgin Birth itself, is the claim that this baby is “Immanuel,” God with us. Somehow, this small and dependent infant is the physical incarnation of the God who created the physical world.

Stephen Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.