Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart” (Proverbs 27:19/NIV)
A friend of mine wrote an attribute about her sister when she passed away which reflected someone with a good heart! What I read was insightful, moving and touching! As I read this, I was impressed with this person’s qualities which provided mentorship for me.
The recollection began with this statement: “Loves God (she reads the Bible over a cigarette and Mountain Dew every morning).” When I read this, I quickly saw where her priorities were as each day began! Time in God’s word! Her priorities were in the right order, and she came to the Lord seeking wisdom!
Other qualities identified: “does not ask anyone for much; wants peace in her heart; wants what’s best for her children and them oh so wonderful grandkids; wants nothing; needs little; prays for all; loves all!” It gets even better: “makes the best Carrot Cake in the world; loves to share her cooking!”
As I read these admirable qualities, Bible verses quickly came to mind: “where your treasure is there your heart will be also;” “therefore, by their fruits you will know them;” “as the water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects their heart” (Matthew 6:21; Matthew 7:20; Proverbs 27:19). These Bible verses reflect my friend’s sister!
Daily I listen to people with much fascination! I love their stories and recollection of their rich life experiences. I quietly listen and absorb like a sponge what I am hearing. I pause and wonder about what I’ve learned from what I’ve heard. Perhaps what I’ve heard could make me better in some way if I apply it to my life.
This lady had qualities that led her to help others and clearly was a bright light to help lift other people’s sunken spirits. “In the same way let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven” (Matthew 5:16/NIV).
Like my friend’s sister, I can let my light shine before others through good deeds and ultimately bring glory and honor to God. Good deeds extended to others will take care of lambs and sheep as Jesus encouraged. I am thankful I read the attribute about my friend’s sister which provides me much motivation to extend love to others!
I’m not good at baking cakes but I can demonstrate kindness to others in different ways! I can do what Jesus said: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you” (John 15:12/NIV). This is how my friend described her sister: she “has a heart that loves and hurts for all family or not family.” Amen!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
