“13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, 14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-16, KJV)
“For I, the Lord your God, will hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, ‘Fear not, I am the one who helps you.’ “ (Isaiah 41:13)
There is a game we play at family parties: the Left, Right Game. A story is read and the participants pass the grab bag they are holding either to the left or the right per the words in the story. When the game is completed, we open our goody bags and find candies, coupons, and chocolates. Everyone has a good time. Everyone wins!
In the Bible, left and right are used to determine whose side you are on. The disobedient goats are placed on the left and the obedient sheep on the right.
While we tend to think of ourselves as being righties, we might be lefties. Let’s look to the Word of God: Adam and Eve left the garden to right their wrong.
Abraham left Ur to go right toward the Promised Land.
Noah left his occupation and went right to building an ark.
The children of Israel left Egypt to go right through the Red Sea.
Sampson left the grinding wheel to place his hands right upon the pillars.
Elijah left his mantle to get right up in a chariot of fire.
Elisha left his plow and followed Elijah right across the Jordan River.
Matthew left the tax tables and followed right after Jesus.
James and John left their nets to follow right along with Jesus.
Peter and Andrew left their fishing boat to follow right after Jesus.
Apostle Paul left his religiosity for a righteous relationship with Jesus.
The invalid at the pool left his sick bed and went right to the temple.
The woman at the well left her waterpots and ran right back home to share the good news of the Messiah.
All of these and more had good cause to leave behind certain circumstances so they could obtain a better and right way of life.
In Mark 10, Jesus was teaching His disciples when Peter began to say unto him, “Lo, we have left all, and have followed thee.” And Jesus answered and said, “Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, But he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life.”
Let us take up the cross and follow after Christ.
Have you left your fears, doubts, anxieties, failures, cares, disappointments, distractions right at the cross?
Good! Now go right on serving and praising God. He alone is Right-eous.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
