DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

It has been said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. This common English proverb that appeared in the 19th century advocated for the consumption of apples.

LATEST VIDEOS

Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.

Tags

Recommended for you