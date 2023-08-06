The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
It has been said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. This common English proverb that appeared in the 19th century advocated for the consumption of apples.
Apples are nutritious and good for your heart and digestion. People who eat an apple a day require fewer prescriptions. This superfood is good for what ails you; even to the core. It has also been said in Proverbs 17:22 “that a merry heart does good like a medicine.”
Laughter is strong medicine that is fun, free and easy to use. As children, we used to laugh hundreds of times a day.” Often it took just a look. Funny Faces can cause your funnybones to shake, rattle and roll. You can improve your emotional health and even add years to your life by giggling, hee-hawing, snorting, etc.
The way people look and act when their tickle box is turned over, causes more giggles. So we can conclude that eating apples is good for one’s daily diet and laughter is a healthy habit.
Other meds in the Bible include Gos-pills and Lord-tabs. The Gos-pill is the good news that Jesus has a simple plan of salvation for all people. “Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God.” (Psalm 146:5) That scripture brings me to the Lord-tabs.
No matter your physical complaint, take some Lord-tabs, you will be happy. Just ask the blind man, the woman with the issue of blood, the dead girl, the ten lepers,.. they will testify that the Lord Jesus was the right medicine for them.
Now consider Sarah, who laughed when she heard that she would become pregnant and bear a child in her old age. She laughed, in her tent; even denied it. However, when that baby boy was born she called him Isaac (laughter). Have you ever seen the picture of the Laughing Jesus with His head thrown back and a big smile on His face? What joy!
Christians should be the happiest people in the world. We have the fruits and gifts of the spirit. We have a balm in Gilead, we have oil and wine, and we have the Comforter to come alongside us. Let’s open wide and take our medicine. It is a righteous remedy … even to the core.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
