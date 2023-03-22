The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
The celebrations of Passover and Easter are closely tied to lambs. The former is one of Israel’s three major feasts. It is the season of remembrance for the deliverance of from bondage at the hand of Pharoah. Moses was called by the Lord to free his people. The ruler rejected all appeals until finally God sent his death angel to visit all homes in that land and kill the firstborn of all human families and flocks/herds. If each household would sacrifice a lamb and apply the blood to the door posts of their residence, then the angel would “pass over” and all would be spared. Naturally, the Egyptian households (even Pharoah’s) would be hit hard and the grief would be severe.
The lamb to be sacrificed must be “without blemish” both in Egypt and in subsequent times of worship to follow. It was to be the finest of lambs, not a cull of little value. A true sacrifice must cost us something. There is power in the blood of a lamb.
One of my favorite titles for our Lord is “The Lamb of God.” It can have reference to gentleness and innocence for sure, but it mostly relates to his purpose. He is the sacrifice that atones for our sins. He is without blemish or sin. When I see the cross I am reminded of the power that resides in his blood sacrifice. A bit gruesome to some, but it speaks loudly to me of the love of God, to give up his only special son on our behalf. How great a love is this?
I recently read of a unique feature found in lambs. If a sheep in the southwest region of our country were to encounter a rattlesnake by accident and be bitten right on the face there would be huge pain, swelling, suffering and distress upon the owner. But the sheep would unlikely die. In fact, it would most likely continue to graze and water. It would eventually recover because sheep have a unique blood chemistry that resists the snake’s venom. In fact, sheep blood is a common component in rattlesnake antivenom.
When Satan ramps up his attacks on believers and this world sends poison to our lives, we have hope in that the blood of The Lamb of God is at work in our lives bringing forgiveness and healing for so much that attempts to bring spiritual death. Thus, we press on in the faith knowing that the blood of our Savior is always at work to restore us in right relationship with our God. This season when you see a cross, rejoice that the Lamb is our hope. Jesus saves!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.
