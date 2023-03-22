DEVOTION MAIN I

The celebrations of Passover and Easter are closely tied to lambs. The former is one of Israel’s three major feasts. It is the season of remembrance for the deliverance of from bondage at the hand of Pharoah. Moses was called by the Lord to free his people. The ruler rejected all appeals until finally God sent his death angel to visit all homes in that land and kill the firstborn of all human families and flocks/herds. If each household would sacrifice a lamb and apply the blood to the door posts of their residence, then the angel would “pass over” and all would be spared. Naturally, the Egyptian households (even Pharoah’s) would be hit hard and the grief would be severe.

The lamb to be sacrificed must be “without blemish” both in Egypt and in subsequent times of worship to follow. It was to be the finest of lambs, not a cull of little value. A true sacrifice must cost us something. There is power in the blood of a lamb.

Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.

