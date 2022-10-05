By JAMES REASOR
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” — Proverbs 16:24/NIV
While attending high school during my teenage years, I had a teacher and coach who was quiet and calm; one who conveyed a spirit of peace and comfort. For me he was an inspirational role model and someone who taught me how to demonstrate grace under pressure. Statements he made were insightful and reflected much wisdom.
Many years later, I think of him and recall statements he made that provided me with insight. I also recall kind words he said to me that helped me to recognize my value in the eyes of others!
“You’re a good man” is a statement he would often say to people around him who demonstrated positive qualities. He would express this appreciation fairly often, which reflected his recognition and approval of someone’s hard work. I recall moments hearing his appreciation directed toward me, which was very much welcomed and appreciated. His timing with reflections of kindness was remarkable. It was especially much needed when others were mean and cruel! It was nice to hear that I was a “good man!”
This kind teacher and coach was a mentor for me, and his words have influenced me throughout life. I am a therapist who provides counseling for people with deep-seated concerns. Recently I listened to a person process their difficulties and how these have impacted them in life. Recognizing their strong qualities, character and courage, I told this frustrated individual: “I am proud of you.”
Upon hearing this, uncontrollable tears with intense emotions emerged. After a few moments, the individual regained composure. This broken-hearted soul asked me: “Can you tell me that again?” Affirmation of their positive qualities was needed and healing.
The words I spoke to this frustrated person came from the heart and were an honest reflection of my interpretations. I seek to consider Proverbs 16:24 before speaking, but Ephesians 4:29 also guides me in what I say: “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” (NIV)
I am thankful for the kind teacher I had early in life who taught me the powerful impact words can have. I am thankful to have God’s Word which provides me with wisdom regarding what to say to help others.
Take a moment for self-reflection. Ask yourself: Are my statements healing to the bones and helpful with building others up?
Many blessings to you!