Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
When your world is spinning out of control, keep your feet on the ground.
There was a man in the land of Uz whose name was Job. He lost his camels, asses, sheep and children in one day. He was also stricken with a horrible skin disease, but … “Job arose, and rent his mantle and shaved his head and fell down upon the ground, and worshiped, And said, ‘Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.’ All this Job sinned not…” (Job 1)
When your fear is greater than your faith, keep your feet on the ground.
“In the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea. Peter said, ‘Lord, if it be thou, bid me come to thee on the water.’ And He said, ‘Come.’ But when Peter saw the boisterous wind, he was afraid and began to sink. Immediately, Jesus stretched forth His hand, and caught him, “O thou of little faith!” (Matthew 14)
When your finances are stretched, keep your feet on the ground.
“And Jesus sat over against the treasury, and beheld how the people cast money into the treasury; and many that were rich cast in much. And there came a certain poor widow, and she threw in two mites … verily I say unto you that this poor widow hath cast more in, than all they which have cast into the treasury. For all they did cast in of their abundance; but she of her want did cast in all that she had, even all her living.’ ” (Mark 12:44)
When your pantry is empty, keep your feet on the ground.
“And the word of the Lord came unto Elijah saying, ‘Arise, get thee to Zarephath, which belongeth to Zidon, and dwell there: behold, I have commanded a widow woman there to sustain thee.’ ” And Elijah said unto her, “Fear not; go and do as thou hast said: but make me thereof a little cake first, and bring it unto me, and after make for thee and for thy son. For thus saith the Lord God of Israel, ‘The barrel of meal shall not waste, neither shall the cruse of oil fail, until the day that the Lord sendeth rain upon the earth.’ ” And she went and did according to the saying of Elijah: and she, and he, and her house, did eat many days. And the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail…” (1 Kings 17:8-24)
When your life is in danger, keep your feet on the ground.
“Then the king arose very early in the morning, and went in haste unto the den of lions. And when he came to the den, he cried with a lamentable voice unto Daniel: and the king spake and said to Daniel, ‘O Daniel, servant of the living God, is thy God, whom thou servest continually, able to deliver thee from the lions?’ Then Daniel said, ‘O king, live forever. My God hath sent his angel, and hath shut the lions’ mouths...’ ” (Daniel 6)
When decision-making is required, keep your feet on the ground.
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15)
When the medical tests are invasive, keep your feet on the ground.
“And a certain woman, who had an issue of blood for twelve years, And had suffered many things from many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing better, but rather grew worse, When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment. For she said, ‘If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole.’ And straightway the fountain of her blood was dried up;” (Mark 5)
When the worst day of your life arrives, keep your feet on the ground.
“Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” (Ephesians 6:13) “And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly.” (Romans 16:20)
Now, pick out your favorite pair of shoes and write these words on the bottom: Satan’s Dwelling Place! Boo Devil!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.