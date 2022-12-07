The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Every morning I sit down on my sofa, throw a blanket over my lap, and pull out a basket full of colored pencils, markers and pens. I open my journal, set my Bible beside me, and wait for Jesus to tell me something I can write down. Lately, I’ve been thinking I need to spend more time just sitting in His Presence and less time postured like a co-ed in a lecture hall.
For several months, I had a friend who came to my house every Friday morning. We visited and exchanged stories. We talked about everything from our families to hobbies to dreams. How would she have felt if, when she came over, I pulled out a pen and paper and said, “OK, go ahead. Say something profound and life changing. And do it quickly because I’m on a schedule.”?
That’s no way to build a relationship.
And yet, that is what I do with Jesus so many times. Study, prayer and journaling are incredible, but too often I put Jesus on a schedule and tell Him how much time He has to speak and that He better make it count. Of course, I don’t come right out and say those exact words, but isn’t that what my actions convey?
I’m learning to communicate with Jesus like a friend — my Best Friend! Prayer is simply a conversation with God, and a conversation is a two-way street. While a resolute, set-aside time with Him is important, wouldn’t it be great if we talked to Him all day long? And, even more important than that, wouldn’t it be great if we listened to Him all day, too?
So, I’m trying to remember to do this; to talk to Him about everything and listen to what I sense in my heart. When I’m having a conversation with someone, I try to keep one ear to heaven and hear what God wants me to say or see. When I’m writing, I ask God what He thinks of the words and invite Him to guide and edit my work. When I’m driving, I picture Jesus sitting beside me and talk to Him about everything we’re doing on that particular trip. On a side note, it turns out I’m not the only one who does this. A friend told me she never puts her purse in the passenger seat because that’s where Jesus sits, and it doesn’t seem fair to expect Him to hold it!
Jesus is our Friend, and He wants a relationship with us. We can change the way we relate to Him and engage Him in conversation, including Him in what we’re doing all throughout the day.Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
