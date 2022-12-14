By JAMES REASOR
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” — Deuteronomy 31:8/NIV
During Jesus Christ’s time on Earth, He had many disciples, followers and people who were curious. I imagine they quickly determined there was something different about Him as he fed, healed, taught and restored many people. His actions were not to bring glory upon Himself but to show love for everyone.
The Bible tells us Jesus Christ took care of people in need. He was with those who needed Him. He never abandoned those who called out to Him and needed Him. What a role model for us!
When Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross, the Bible does not tell us all 12 of His disciples were with Him. It appears that many, if not most, of His followers were not standing at the foot of the cross. Also, the people He healed, fed, taught, encouraged, mentored, forgave and demonstrated kindness toward were not there either.
Where did everyone go? This is a very sad observation! How lonely Jesus must have felt! Can we receive the same degree of rejection that Jesus did? Absolutely!
The Bible describes people who have a servant’s heart. These kind souls quietly do what Jesus Christ told Peter to do in John Chapter 21: “Take care of the lambs and tend to the sheep.” That’s what Jesus did and followers of Jesus Christ should do the same! Unfortunately, some followers with servant’s hearts may experience the same rejection, loneliness and betrayal that Jesus did.
There have been many occasions where I set forth with a servant’s heart to help my brother only to be rejected and betrayed. How should I cope with this type of rejection and loneliness? My goal is to swallow my pride and manage my frustration and do what Jesus Christ said: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.” (John 15:12/NIV)
Instead of harboring anger and resentment, I should seek to be like Jesus and love those who have betrayed me. Going back to the focal verse, if feeling betrayed, rejected and lonely, I will seek to not be afraid or discouraged because I know God and Jesus will never leave me nor forsake me.
So, consider this: When you’re feeling lonely, rejected and betrayed, how can you use Biblical teachings to cope appropriately?
As I seek to draw close to God and Jesus, they will draw close to me. What better support could I have than my Heavenly hosts! Amen!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.