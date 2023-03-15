ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins/Hancock County chapter of Isaiah 117 House hosted a groundbreaking in Hawkins County, officially kicking off construction.
The groundbreaking was held on March 12 at 3 p.m. at the construction site, which is located in the Carters Valley community.
Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit that provides care to children awaiting foster care placement. The organization announced its expansion into Hawkins and Hancock County in May 2022.
A large crowd attended the groundbreaking, including several individuals who spoke about the impact Isaiah 117 House will have on the community.
“I can certainly see many children being blessed by God through this house,” Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte said.
Thanks to the Hawkins County Commission, who donated $300,000 from its Baby Doe funds to Isaiah 117 House, and other donors, the Hawkins/Hancock County chapter has raised its entire construction and first year’s operating budget.
Alison Osborne, the program coordinator for the Hawkins/ Hancock County Isaiah 117 House, spoke about how she became involved in the organization.
“For years and years, I had been praying of where God was calling me in my life,” Osborne said. “I knew there was a calling, but I didn’t know what it was. ... Then in the summer of 2021, I got a text from my friend saying, ‘Hey, I know why God’s called you to Hawkins County. It’s to open an Isaiah 117 House.’”
Osborne said Isaiah 117 House is a place where kids can feel loved on one of the worst days of their lives.
“I know foster families that have been in and out of my life for the past several years,” she said. “To hear their stories and to know that it’s these kids that I know who were sitting in the DCS office with nothing to do, just waiting for a placement. It breaks my heart to know they went through that. So this is a place for them to come and feel the love we do desperately want them to feel.”
According to April Osborne, Department of Children’s Services regional director for Eastern Tennessee, in any given year, they have about 865 children in foster care, with 70 to 100 kids being from Hawkins and Hancock counties.
April said Isaiah 117 House has supported and helped DCS in many ways and provides kids and social workers with the resources they need.
“Not only do the kids get the care they need on the first day they come into foster care, which is always the toughest and the start of what they’re gonna be seeing for the next period of time, it’s also a very hard day for our staff,” April said. “They’re out having to deal with upset children as well as parents that are either upset or maybe not even able to respond at this time to what’s happening with their children. Then just to come to a safe place and get the basic needs for their children plus a few extras. I can’t tell you how much Isaiah 117 House has supported us.”
Isaiah 117 House has 21 locations in Tennessee, including the Hawkins/Hancock County house.
“Isaiah 117 House exists to reduce trauma for kids on their hardest days, to ease the workload of the caseworker and to also relieve the burdens for foster families to be able to say yes,” Regan Pierce, Isaiah 117 House Tennessee state director, said.
Pierce told the story of a 17-year-old boy who recently came to an Isaiah 117 House in shackles.
“One of the first times you see a kid in shackles is like a sucker punch,” Pierce said. “It really takes your breath away. He had made a bad decision, no doubt repercussions of a really hard life that he had lived in his short 17 years. Yet, he was so sweet and so polite and so grateful for everything we were doing.”
After they had a conversation about questions he had about what would happen next, the boy commented on the house.
“At the end of the conversation, he looked around, and he said, ‘this feels like a real home,’” Pierce said. “I just knew in that moment, whatever happened to this kid while he was in our home, he felt safe, he felt worthy and he felt loved. That’s what our homes are all about is giving these kids that because they deserve it; all of them.”
Alison Osborne said that once the walls have been constructed, they will invite community members out to graffiti them with prayers and scripture. She also said they expect to complete construction in about a year.