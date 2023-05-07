The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Have you ever wondered what your mother did before she became your mother? When she was a Miss and not a Mrs.? What were her desires and her dreams? What were her plans and goals? What was her heart and soul?
Every Miss has a Miss-Story. As a former Miss, I can tell you that I had a plan. First, I wanted to be a nurse. I was awarded a nursing scholarship from Holston Valley Community Hospital in 1974.
After a few quarters of nursing school, I wanted to be a wife; then, I started my own nursery school when I became a teenage mother. Next, I wanted to be a teacher instead of a trained nurse. Within 2 short years of high school graduation, I became a wife, a mother, and a professional student.
As Mother’s Day approaches, I am thinking of my own Mother Dear. She was a war bride from London, England. She desired to become a professional ballroom dancer. She dreamed of being invited for a command performance before the Queen.
As a teen-age bride in a foreign land, she quickly became the mother of three; then six. Reality did not include those schoolgirl schemes; instead, she invested her time and talents into her tribe.
We danced around the house, we sang songs, we played in the water and the woods, we told stories, we read books, we picked flowers, we made up games, we traveled, we went to church, we napped, we walked, we window shopped, we rode buses, and we were loved!
I think of my mother as the Greatest Of All Time. Doesn’t everyone? I love to read the Miss-stories and the Mrs.-Stories of those women in the Bible who left a legacy of purpose and perseverance.
Take Eve for example, the mother of all living. She was the first woman to do everything. The first helpmate and the first mother. She had no other female to go to for advice and comfort. She was flying solo on all things marital and maternal. Eve of the Bible was the G.O.A.T.
She experienced deceit, downfall, expulsion, homelessness, heartbreak, childbirth, and pain. She must have cried a million tears and asked a myriad of questions! Why me?
Then there is Mary, the mother of Jesus, handmaiden of the Lord, chosen vessel. Grief was the price she paid for loving God’s son. Mary was the G.O.A.T. Behold the handmaiden of the Lord! A true mother is a treasure; a pious mother, a paragon.
Some mothers dream of diamonds and diadems, some of fame and fortune, others of praise and pride, but the mother who gathers her chicks under her wing, to hide them from the storms, she is not only a hen; but she is also the G.O.A.T.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
