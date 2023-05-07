DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.Have you ever wondered what your mother did before she became your mother? When she was a Miss and not a Mrs.? What were her desires and her dreams? What were her plans and goals? What was her heart and soul?

Every Miss has a Miss-Story. As a former Miss, I can tell you that I had a plan. First, I wanted to be a nurse. I was awarded a nursing scholarship from Holston Valley Community Hospital in 1974.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.