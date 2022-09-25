The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Once upon a time” and “happily ever after” ... Such are the beginning and ending chapters of our romanticized storylines of literature and life. They represent the prototypical nostalgic look back and idealistic look ahead. And it’s not all fiction. Sometimes real life begins and ends the same way. But, more often than not, a reality check of trial, trouble or tribulation intrudes, and the storyline is interrupted.
If “once upon a time” and “happily ever after” were the sum total of life, then there would never be any problems. The reality, however, is that there’s so much in between.
“In between” is where life happens. “In between” is where we are now. All the difficulties come in the course of living. Even with a great start and a greater ending, along the way life is fraught with bumps, bruises and burdens. Trials, troubles and tribulations ebb and flow. The temptation is to shrug and philosophically sigh, “Well, that’s life.” But are we really left with nothing more than a measly philosophical quip of resignation?
The Bible says, “All things work together for good to those who love the Lord.” (Romans 8:28)
Translated? For lovers of God, all things in between “once upon a time” and “happily ever after” are being worked out in concert for our best interest and highest good, as well as for God’s glory. Faith in that promise determines life’s coping capacity.
By God’s grace, let us proceed in that faith. Moreover, let us be sure to know that “once upon a time,” “happily ever after,” and everything “in between” belong to Jesus.
From beginning to end He is Lord. As He said, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” (Revelations 22:13)
Someone said, “That means Jesus is the ‘Bookends’ of life.” Indeed ... He is! But all the books — yes, all the materials — “in between” also belong to Him. As Scotty Smith proclaims in his 2021 Gospel Coalition article, “We don’t live between bookends of change, randomness and mere possibilities; we live smack-dab between the most glorious of Bookends — Jesus Christ, our Lord.”
That settles and secures everything in between “once upon a time” and “happily ever after.” Knowing and believing who is in control empowers us to live from faith victory to faith victory.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.