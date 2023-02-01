Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”
— Matthew 5:44/NIV
There was a time when I lived in a neighborhood where dogs with vicious tendencies roamed. There were several occasions when these dogs attacked our pet on our property and were threatening toward me. Numerous discussions with the owners about the community leash laws were not helpful with them keeping their dogs under control. Local animal control officials were contacted on several occasions with complaints endorsed and they made visits with the owners. Their assistance was helpful because the dogs stopped roaming.
On a separate matter, at a place of employment, I worked with a disgruntled employee. This person apparently harbored animosity toward me and eventually vented their frustrations. The claims and accusations were unwarranted, but I made no attempt to correct this person’s inaccurate views and beliefs. Sometime later, discussion with leadership about this person’s frustrations occurred and it was apparent there was more to the story than I knew. Leadership indicated this person’s bitterness was related to other concerns and reassured me I had done nothing wrong and my professionalism was noted.
The night after the discussion with leadership I had the most interesting dream! I dreamed of vicious dogs that were swarming around me ready to attack (they were the same breed as the roamers in my neighborhood)! I believe the discussion with the leader triggered a subconscious formulation of an association with the vicious dogs and the disgruntled co-worker. It is interesting how humanity can reflect qualities that are similar to aggressive canine mannerisms and behaviors! I suppose it would be easy to respond to our aggressors in similar fashion; however, in doing so, who really wins? Let’s explore Jesus Christ’s teaching about aggressors.
In Matthew 5, Jesus Christ indicates we should extend love to those who wish us ill will! He tells us to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us (v. 44). Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God (v. 9). Following teaching by Jesus Christ, we should pray for our adversary, demonstrate love and be a peacemaker and not respond with aggression. Jesus even said: “for all who draw the sword will die by the sword” (Matthew 26:51-52). A person’s destructive nature will lead to their fall! This is great teaching with broad spectrum applicability!
Self-reflection consideration: When my adversary is troubled with me, can I practice what Jesus taught?
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
