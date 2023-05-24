The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Houston, we have a problem” is popularly quoted as a phrase spoken during Apollo 13, after an explosion occurred on board the spacecraft in route to the Moon on April 13, 1970.
The 1995 film Apollo 13 used the slight misquotation “Houston, we have a problem,” which had become the popularly expected phrase, in its dramatization of the mission. The phrase has been informally used to describe the emergence of an unforeseen problem, often with a sense of ironic understatement. (Wikipedia)
“Some think that we have a gun control problem and some think that it is a political problem. Some people think it is a mental health problem and others think is racial. The Democrats blame the Republicans and the Republicans blame the Democrats.
“We are raising a generation of angry young men. Surprise-surprise! I don’t think they are so much angry as confused and it’s no wonder. We as a nation are sending mixed signals.
“We have laws against murder, yet, we allow abortion. We tell them not to drink, yet, we have unlocked liquor cabinets in our homes. Our schools are supposed to be safe places, yet, you can get drugs or have sex at school.
“We expect our youth to ‘behave’, yet, there is no discipline anymore. We no longer teach moral values. We encourage chastity, yet, we hand out condoms in school. We preach no pre-marital sex, yet, if a girl gets pregnant, we reward her. We pay all her expenses and from then on, she can get help to go to college and we give her a check for each child.
“In all the hours of coverage, I never even one time heard anyone say that it was a sin problem! America, we need to stop pointing our fingers at each other. We need to wake up and realize that we have a serious sin problem.
“We do not teach responsibility or respect. We don’t even teach basic manners. I can see why we have so many angry, confused, young people, I’m one of them! Only I’m an angry old woman. I have the answer for America’s problems at least I know where to find it.”
II Chronicles 7:14 says, ‘If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.’
God’s promise in II Chronicles is what America needs but it is conditional. He will do His part if we will do ours.” I think that Louise Sims nailed it!
Would it be right to say “America We Have a Problem” and it is SIN?!
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.