KINGSPORT — Hope Helps’ mission is to show anyone and everyone that Jesus is alive and still working in people’s lives.
Executive Director Connie Johnson knows that not everyone is keen on receiving prayers, and when someone is in a tough spot in life, prayers are not the only things they need.
So, while Hope Helps prays for the people who walk in the door, it also helps in other ways.
When someone makes an appointment for either Tuesday (10 a.m.-3:15 p.m.) or Thursday (9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.), he or she is greeted by a counselor who is there to listen to the problems the person might have.
These problems vary widely from homelessness to family issues to struggles with finding a job.
The counselor listens and offers to pray with that person.
Johnson said that even if someone declines to pray, that doesn’t affect how much the organization helps by giving the person items they might need, like food or clothes; Hope Helps treats everyone the same.
After meeting with the counselor, the person is given food and the opportunity to pick clothes from the clothes closet, all for free. Some people also come in needing furniture or household appliances. These things can be found at Hope Helps as well.
The facility is quite large and stocked to the brim with donated items.
Walmart, through a Second Harvest Food Bank program, gives food that it cannot sell to Hope Helps, and volunteers sort through the donations to see what can still be eaten.
Food that cannot be eaten by people is donated to local hog farms. Johnson stressed that she tries her hardest not to waste anything.
Everyone who works at Hope Helps does so out of the desire to help people and contribute to Hope Helps’ mission, meaning they do it for no compensation. That includes Johnson.
When sharing the story of how she became executive director of Hope Helps, Johnson had tears in her eyes.
Years ago, she worked as a truck driver, but one day she said God placed on her heart that she needed to quit her job and stay home helping people where she was.
She was then approached by a woman who asked for help opening a food pantry. Johnson said that she would help, but would not run the whole thing. Johnson and that woman found the building Hope Helps now occupies, but it was run down and needed work.
A year later, on Jan. 30, 2017, Hope Helps opened its doors.
A couple of weeks later, the other woman became unable to help due to health reasons, which left Johnson steering the ship.
Because she felt this was where God had led her, Johnson stayed and grew the organization into what it is now, helping 16 to 32 people every Tuesday and Thursday. Before COVID-19, she said Hope Helps was assisting about 600 families per month.
Because the organization is run by volunteers and all the services are free, Hope Helps holds a yard sale the first Saturday of every month from April through September. All proceeds go into the running of the organization.
Many families have been helped by the organization, and Johnson and the other counselors emphasized that they’ve been able to do this only through God’s mercy and giving.
Their biggest prayer presently is for more volunteers. Johnson said even a couple of hours of someone’s time is a major blessing.
If someone wants to help in other ways, they can donate items or money. Right now, Hope Helps is in need of a new refrigerator — a large purchase that the organization’s budget cannot handle.
With all the people they serve, from Hawkins County to Virginia to Kentucky, and even people walking through the area, Johnson emphasized, “We want to connect with people. We want to befriend.”
If you want to donate your time or funds, call (423) 297-467 or visit hopehelpstn.com.