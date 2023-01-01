DEVOTION MAIN

My Mamaw Sturgill did not like the commercialization of Christmas. She used to say, “You can’t get into heaven holding on to the hand of Jesus and Santa Claus too.” While I can’t say that I agree with her philosophy, I do understand the sentiment. How can we hold on to the things of God if we have our hands full of a million other things?

Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.