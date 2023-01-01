The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
My Mamaw Sturgill did not like the commercialization of Christmas. She used to say, “You can’t get into heaven holding on to the hand of Jesus and Santa Claus too.” While I can’t say that I agree with her philosophy, I do understand the sentiment. How can we hold on to the things of God if we have our hands full of a million other things?
If I am not intentional, I can hold on to all kinds of stuff that the Lord never meant for me to carry. I’m tempted to pick up worry and sadness. I even sometimes try to carry control. But the best thing I can do is keep my hands empty of all the things I was never meant to hold. When I do that, I am free to take the hand of God who is my connection to peace, hope and joy. I can hold His revelation and truth.
There’s something else we should watch when it comes to our hands. When Abbey was in middle school, she played basketball. During one game, her coach yelled at her from the bench, “Wheeler! What are you doing, baking a cake? Wipe the butter off your hands!” She made no connection between what he was saying and the fact that she had just lost the ball. She literally wiped her hands on her jersey as she ran down the court shooting him confused, sideways glances.
It’s important to make sure our hands aren’t slippery to the point that we easily lose what we are supposed to hold. We were made to hold the perspective of God, and when we take our eyes off Him, we get distracted and lose our grip.
If Abbey had kept her eye on the ball, she wouldn’t have lost it. But she was distracted by the aggression of the other team, by the voices trying to give direction from the stands, and by confusing remarks from someone she trusted.
Distractions can come from all directions, so we must be laser-focused on what we’re supposed to hold: the truth of God.
In every situation, we can pray, “God, I want to hold on to Your truth, to Your perspective. Help me keep my eyes on You. Remind me not to pick up anything I was never meant to hold and help me keep a firm grip on You.”
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
