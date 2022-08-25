ROGERSVILLE — Due to a lower participation rate this year, Of One Accord Ministry is planning new strategies to bolster involvement in its Lunch Box program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”
This year, the ministry served 1,793 meals to children as a part of its Lunch Box Program, which is 1,119 fewer meals than last year.
Rita Jones, the director of the organization’s Community Nutrition Program, said one reason for the decrease might be because families are moving.
“What was a high-participating neighborhood one year turns out to be a low-participating neighborhood the next year,” Jones said.
Lunch Box program founder Cathy Doerr said Of One Accord will make some changes in an attempt to boost participation in 2023.
For example, next year, parents and guardians will be asked to register children online, so the ministry knows how many kids in a given neighborhood are interested in participating.
Another idea is to renovate the school buses currently used for the program.
“When we started the program in 2006,” Doerr said, “it was a novelty, and kids and parents loved eating on the buses, but now our buses look tired and less appealing to families.”
The ministry aims to transform the vehicles into “rolling ’50s diners” with checkered floors, colorful seats and walls and chrome decor.
Doerr believes the new look will provide an inviting and comfortable atmosphere that will encourage more children to eat on the buses.
Of One Accord plans to apply for grants to help with renovation costs and is seeking bids for several projects, including painting the exterior of the buses, performing bodywork, moving AC units from an older bus to a currently used bus, reupholstering seats and painting the floors.
Anyone interested in placing a bid for any of these jobs should call the Shepherd’s Center at (423) 272-4626 and ask for Doerr. All bids are due by Aug. 30.
Also, Doerr is interested in interviewing and videotaping children who ate on the bus this year. If your child is interested in participating, contact her at the Shepherd’s Center.