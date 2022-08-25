ROGERSVILLE — Due to a lower participation rate this year, Of One Accord Ministry is planning new strategies to bolster involvement in its Lunch Box program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”

This year, the ministry served 1,793 meals to children as a part of its Lunch Box Program, which is 1,119 fewer meals than last year.

