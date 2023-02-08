Fuzz Bradley, pastor of Burem Missionary Baptist Church, led a ceremony Sunday to dedicate the former Keplar Elementary School, which the church purchased, to God. Said Bradley, ‘I couldn’t sweep the floor until I gave it back to God.’
The community gathered at Keplar Elementary School to dedicate the building back to Christ.
The community was given an opportunity to explore the building at the dedication.
Hawkins County’s Keplar Elementary School was closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education has completed the sale of Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School to local churches.
The BOE voted unanimously to approve the offers during a Jan. 26 meeting and also agreed to pay any closing costs.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced at the BOE’s regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 2 that both churches have paid for the properties and that the sales have been completed.
Burem Missionary Baptist Church bought Keplar Elementary School, which was closed two years ago, for $56,000, and North Fork River Baptist Church purchased North Fork School, which has been closed for decades, for $5,000.
At a previous BOE meeting, representatives of both churches made proposals and expressed interest in using the properties to give back to the community.
BOE Chairman Chris Christian said he looks forward to seeing what the future holds for the former school sites.
“Those churches were very excited to be getting those properties,” Christian said, “and I’m very, very interested to watch those benefit the community moving forward.”
On Sunday, Burem Missionary Baptist Church held a ceremony to dedicate Keplar to God, and community members were invited to look over the building.
“I couldn’t sweep the floor until I gave it back to God,” Pastor Fuzz Bradley said.
Bradley said the first plan of action is to repair the building’s roof. The church plans to raise funds for the project.