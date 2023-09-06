Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Have you noticed it? Felt it? Heard it? Smelled it? Tasted it? Are you aware of the subtle changes?
The earlier arrival of dusk, the kiss of color on maple leaves, the cooler night temperatures; that’s autumn … sneaking in … just like we expected. Why? Because we have faith in the seasons. We know these changes are coming. We even have our favorites.
The Bible says, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:22) Although there are only 2 seasons mentioned in the Bible, summer and winter, spring and autumn will not be left out. “It was you, who set all the boundaries of the earth; you made both summer and winter.” (Psalm 74:17).
The anticipation of the change is stirring. As we look at what the Bible says about the seasons, we find assurance for the transitioning seasons of our lives. The regularity of the summer and winter, seed time and harvest, day and night reminds us of God’s sovereignty and faithfulness.
He manages the universes He created. He definitely can manage the seasons of our lives. Personally, I am in a transition to a life as a widow. Will God forsake me? Of course not. It is the cycle of life, the cycle of time, the cycle of seasons. I cannot control the universe, but I have a God who can.
Ecclesiastes 1 tells us there is time and season for all things and that whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever: nothing can be put to it, nor any thing taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him. That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past.
Autumn will come and winter will follow. Be Aware, God is already there!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
