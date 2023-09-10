The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
“Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Hebrews 13:5 (NKJV)
I know someone with childhood recollections of being the youngest kid on the block and wanting to play with the older kids, but they did not desire this. The person recalled hearing the word “run” yelled and everyone scattered and were nowhere to be found. Hint taken!
Perhaps there was too big of an age difference and the older kids could not relate to the child. Perhaps the older kids had a mean spirit. The person recalled much loneliness and over time had to look for friends elsewhere. “Birds of a feather flock together” is a phrase that helps us understand how friendships may develop. Perhaps the youngster was not of the same “feather” as the older kids.
When someone is excluded from a group, they may feel abandoned, lonely, hurt, betrayed and confused. As I turn to the Bible, I recall reading about Jesus Christ who in one moment was the most popular person in the land.
Then, because of internal betrayal and outsider rejection was quickly cast to the side and hung on a cross for crimes He did not commit! I imagine when He was being crucified, people close to Him may have also yelled “run!” I wonder what Jesus Christ was thinking and how He felt at that time.
When Jesus was standing trial before Pontius Pilot, there were no disciples at His side. When He was hanging on the cross, the Bible reflects only one disciple and several others were present. Matthew 27:46 indicates Jesus also felt forsaken by His Heavenly Father. He also felt the sting of betrayal, rejection, abandonment and desertion by people He thought were His friends and family.
If you have heard others hollering “run” and felt abandoned, you are not alone! Jesus Christ heard and felt much the same! There is hope!
If Jesus Christ is your personal Savior and Lord, there is much hope! He promises He will never leave nor forsake you (Hebrews 13:5). He will never leave you abandoned like orphans and will come to you (John 14:18).
Jesus will be with you always, even until the end of time (Matthew 28:20). If feeling abandoned and rejected by humanity, when you have Jesus Christ, He will never leave you! Jesus will never run from you! Amen!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
