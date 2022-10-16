The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
The “human condition” is never more graphically magnified than when masses of people suffer under the heavy toll of a natural disaster. Hurricane Ian that recently devastated huge portions of southern Florida has once again reminded us how frail, fragile and vulnerable we are as mortals. Even the best of human construction and invention are no match for nature’s power and fury.
Perhaps the most profound reminder of all is how the human spirit responds when life brings dramatic opportunities for both nobility and depravity to be displayed. Media reports include countless stories of heroic sacrificial efforts to save lives and ease suffering. Tragically, it also includes numerous accounts of opportunistic looting, pillaging and plundering (i.e., people literally capitalizing on the pain, suffering and losses of others).
Maybe in the big scheme of God’s eternal purposes, episodes of human suffering serve as watersheds of human character, separating good from evil, right from wrong, compassion from cruelty, love from hate, civility from barbarianism, and caring from apathy. Somehow great suffering brings out both the best and worst of what people can be and do. And in the end, it’s those images and memories that endure the longest.
Eventually, rebuilding and time will erase the marks of disaster, but the deeds of human heroism and depravity will be remembered always, even unto eternity. As Scripture says of Christian nobles, “Their deeds follow with them” (Revelations 14:13) and as Scripture says of depraved opportunists, “Woe unto them ... they will be filled with disgrace rather than honor.” (Habakkuk 2:15-16)
As our fellow citizens of Florida recover and rebuild, let us be sure to remember that the eternal consequences of responding to human suffering are as real as, and, yes, more enduring, than the suffering itself. May we always stake our claim on the side of nobility. Indeed, we are exhorted by the Apostle Paul to conform our lives to “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is loving, and whatever is of good repute.” (Philippians 4:8)
God bless the victims and survivors of Hurricane Ian, and may the suffering find alleviation from hands and hearts filled with the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
