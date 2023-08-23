By DR. GREG BURTON
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Casual conversation is a big part of our society. We find ourselves waiting in line and we naturally engage others in talk. Maybe in the break room at work it is enjoyable to enter into chit chat with our co-workers.
It is so easy to bring up our favorite sports teams and their exploits. Some even venture into political discussions. And, of course, there is always the weather.
Followers of Jesus Christ have been given marching orders to share the gospel of their Lord. This is literally “good news” to all who would hear, believe and obey. Such a command is not entrusted to ministers, priests, seminary trained persons and other religious professionals.
All who have experienced the saving grace of Christ can pass along to others what they have received of God. Although for many this thought is totally mortifying!
This is where the concept of a gospel conversation comes in. We train ourselves to enjoy general conversation with people. When an opportunity arises to gently guide the conversation to a spiritual or religious direction we move with it to see where it might end up. Some try to force conversations this way, but the Holy Spirit will often lead us down meaningful pathways.
As we go down these roads we have several options: give the acquaintance a gospel tract explaining God’s salvation plan; share how you came to Christ and the difference it has made; invite them to a bible study or worship; and maybe offer to follow up over coffee or a meal later.
We were recently on a cruise around Alaska and much of the wonderful crew was from India. Nearly everyone with India on their name tag and served us was asked what part of India was home. They gladly shared this information and delighted to chat about their homeland.
I mentioned that I visited India most every year in the northern region east of New Delhi. Naturally, their curiosity was piqued and each wanted to know why I would go to that area. I smiled to each and replied that some friends and I paid to have deep bore wells drilled in impoverished villages so safe drinking water could be made available to all.
“Why would you do this?” was the usual response.
“Well, we have so much here in America, it is our joy to help those around the world in such need. Besides, I have a friend from Israel who really thinks this is a good idea. He is a carpenter.” One server named Anup smiled at me and said, “You are talking about Jesus, aren’t you?” A friendship for the cruise was instantly forged. I left him a generous tip along with my personal bible at the end of the week.
Who might you strike up a conversation with this week? Let’s see what possibilities God opens up when our hearts reach out to others. Don’t be afraid; just jump right in!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.