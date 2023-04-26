By DR. GREG BURTON
Childhood memories are often carriers of spiritual truth. Some great life lessons can be hidden in some of those events in the back recesses of our memories. These can pop out unexpectedly and remind us of timeless truths.
When I was around 10 years old, my family was visiting with my father’s parents on their small farm in “the country” of rural Kentucky. As an only child living in the city, coming to the farm where my father grew up was filled with so many fun experiences. You could ride on the mule, help milk the cows, feed the pigs and explore the woods. My teenage uncle would even “let” me do the coolest job of all: pump drinking water from the old water well.
My grandfather was a bit of a character. A little man of stature, he had a huge sense of humor and was quite the prankster. He offered me a challenge one day. As my parents and grandparents stood under the shade trees in the front yard, Grandpa offered me a dollar if I could walk around the house without any calves following me. I could look over into the field and see the cows and calves were all in the pasture behind electric fencing. Even though this old guy could not be trusted, I felt this time was my moment to trick the trickster.
Around the side of the house I went, keeping my eyes on the cattle in the pasture. So far, so good. As I rounded the back side of the old farmhouse I could see the privy, apple orchard, tool shed and water well … and no calves! Coming up the other side I passed by the garden and actually expected Uncle Philip to release a calf from behind the pole beans, but no. No calves anywhere!
As I rounded the corner I ran to the party as hard as possible. I made it. No calves. Time for my dollar. When I called out to Grandpa claiming I navigated his little game successfully, he slowly bent his knees, patted me on the back of my legs and declared, “Well, what is this? And what is this?” with great glee in his eyes. The old skinflint did not even give me a dollar! I was so embarrassed. But even though I did not get the dollar I expected, I did learn a life lesson. King David wrote his beautiful poem (Psalm 23) with the closing line: Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
As surely as two calves follow a young boy, so God’s goodness and mercy shall follow His believers all the days of their lives and they shall indeed dwell in the house of the Lord eternally. And that is a promise!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.