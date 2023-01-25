DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

January is a time of renewal. Starting over. New beginnings. A fresh planner with columns and blocks and side notes is so much fun to organize. I add the birthdays and anniversaries. I pencil in appointments. I love to accent with stickers and colorful felt tip markers. Throughout the year, the pages will be completed. Some with lots of information and some with less. Looking back in the planner, I can recall and remind myself of time and place.

LATEST VIDEOS


Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.

Tags

Recommended for you