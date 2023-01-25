The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
January is a time of renewal. Starting over. New beginnings. A fresh planner with columns and blocks and side notes is so much fun to organize. I add the birthdays and anniversaries. I pencil in appointments. I love to accent with stickers and colorful felt tip markers. Throughout the year, the pages will be completed. Some with lots of information and some with less. Looking back in the planner, I can recall and remind myself of time and place.
As the pastor was delivering the New Year’s Day sermon, I thought about God’s calendar. What would He write down in His planner? After all, He follows a schedule; holds time in the palm of His hand. He devises plans. He knows all of our birthdays and milestones.
I believe God would add entries like: salvations, healings, miracles, wonders, supplying needs, opening doors, feeding the multitudes, teaching, inspiring, whispering (still small voice), knocking (on the doors of hearts); orchestrating every aspect of His children’s lives per His planner. What an awesome God we serve! He cares about the most minute details of our busy lives.
There was a day in June of 1963 that He knew a young girl would go to the altar during Summer Youth Camp and surrender her life to Him. It was written in His planner that year. Sixty years later, He is still by my side. This same God knows my rising up and my lying down. “O LORD, thou hast searched me, and known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off. Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways” (Psalm 139:1-3). “For You knit me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). “But even the very hairs of (my) head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows” (Luke 12:7). The God who cares for me has a plan for me. God and me in 2023!
Penny Gilliam Hagy
is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.