DEVOTION MAIN

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

“O Israel, hope in the Lord! For with the Lord there is steadfast love, and with him is plentiful redemption.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video