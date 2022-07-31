The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
“O Israel, hope in the Lord! For with the Lord there is steadfast love, and with him is plentiful redemption.”
I recently walked through an antique store and many childhood memories were rekindled. I looked at all kinds of “stuff” that is now considered antiquated and was reminded how quickly time has passed. How could it be that all these highly sought-after things were everyday necessities and possessions in my own lifetime?
I recall that some of these items were prizes concealed in oatmeal and cereal boxes while others could be acquired through the collecting of green stamps from grocery shopping. I remembered visiting the stamp redemption center with my mom as she gleefully exchanged the books of stamps for treasures.
A definition of redemption is the action of gaining possession of something in exchange for something else of value.
The beloved psalmist understood that redemption provided by the God of ages was filled with abundant benefits. A question he asked is, “What can I return to the Lord for all God’s benefits toward me?”
In other words, how can I ever pay for all these precious gifts of life?
Forrest Gump famously said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.” God’s redemption plan has lots of benefits. God’s mercies are new every morning. One never needs to borrow from tomorrow. Today’s goodness is enough.
We don’t have green stamps anymore. The old catalogs have long been thrown away.
But there is a book that lists promises for daily living. A good place to begin in the New Testament is Paul’s letter to the Christians at Galatia. Go to chapter 5 and learn more about the immeasurable gifts of love, joy and peace to name a few.
Scripture teaches we are not redeemed from our aimless conduct with silver or gold, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or spot. That’s a pretty good deal, and the offer still holds.
Have you visited the divine redemption center? It is still open 24 hours each day.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
