“Remember that I have commanded you to be determined and confident! Do not be afraid or be discouraged, for I, the Lord your God, am with you wherever you go.” — Joshua 1:9
The name Joshua comes from the Hebrew name Yehoshua, meaning “God is deliverance.” He was the Israelite leader who succeeded Moses and led the Hebrews to the promised land. He likely had been mentored by Moses and learned many life skills that qualified him as a wise and capable leader. He had witnessed many changes during the journey toward a good land filled with abundance and hope.
The name Jesus is synonymous with the name Joshua. As people of faith, we follow his examples given in the New Testament gospel stories. He is known as Christ, which means “anointed one.” Joshua called people of his day to remember the ancient words that have brought comfort and hope for many centuries. Jesus calls us to act upon those promises through reliance and trust in the Holy Spirit.
One who observes the Old Testament is well acquainted with the commandments that Moses gave the people. We particularly remember the “big 10” which have to do with relationship to our creator God, and those which deal with our interaction to our fellow humankind.
Joshua’s sermon challenged everyone to be determined and confident. He told them to not be fearful or discouraged. Jesus’ message has always been the same to you and me. Even the angels at the Bethlehem shepherds’ fields echoed that same message. Angels at the empty tomb brought the affirmation that Jesus was not dead. The women and disciples carried that story with a sure and certain hope of resurrection.
We are preparing for a day of national Thanksgiving and then will embark upon the Christian liturgical season of Advent. We will with confidence and determination share a message of hope, peace, joy and love. Let’s take that sacred message wherever we go! God is with us.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
