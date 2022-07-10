Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
My wife and I enjoyed a recent vacation at the beach. One of our favorite things to do is to walk on the beach, looking for unusual or pretty seashells. So many times, I would pick up a shell, look at it, see that it was broken, and then discard it. I thought about how I’m glad God is not like that with you and me.
We often try so hard to make ourselves look good on the surface, but there is no hiding from the one who knows us better than we know ourselves. I am so thankful that God sees and knows about my flaws and loves me just as I am. He will never reject me because I’m not good enough.
God’s Word reminds us in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.”
Whether I’m looking for shells on the beach or watching a beautiful sunrise or sunset, I’m in awe of God’s beautiful handiwork all around me. God is the ultimate artist, and he created beautiful things for us to enjoy.
Just as there are no two shells exactly the same, there are no two people exactly the same either. Each of us has our own unique beauty, and we need to look for that in others.
The Bible reminds us that when God created everything in the world, He said, “It is good.” His final act of creation was the human being. After creating the human being, He said, “It is very good.”
You are God’s masterpiece. You are a work of art, created in the image of God and designed with such care and beauty. God knows every hair on your head, every freckle on your skin, every cell in your body. He knit you together in your mother’s womb — you are a masterpiece and you are wonderfully and remarkably made.
As you enjoy the beauty of your vacation destination, whether it’s the beach, or the mountain, or the lake, or your own backyard, don’t forget to thank Him for the beauty He created in you. Never forget you are loved by the One who made you.
How do I know you and I are loved by Him? Because “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) Have a blessed day!
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.