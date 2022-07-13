Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.
I did what he asked, and I have remembered his words for years: God is not bound by time.
Time is a created thing made by God (Genesis 1:5) and, like anything created by God, it is good. Time was meant to serve us, not be master over us, yet we are so bound by time. We say things like, “I’m running out of time,” “Time is against me” or “I just don’t have enough time.”
Because of this, we gain a perspective that encourages us to believe that, with the passing of time, we miss opportunities or move beyond the point of redemption. Both are lies. Just the other day I said, “I am 51 years old. If I haven’t figured it out by now, I’m not going to.” Not true.
Genesis 50 wraps up one of my favorite stories in Scripture. As a young boy, Joseph had a couple of dreams that let him know he was going to gain power and influence with his family. Can we just take a moment and think about all he went through? As time ticked by, he was ridiculed, threatened, sold, bullied, falsely accused and unjustly imprisoned before eventually being made second in command in all of Egypt.
I feel like there had to have been moments when Joseph felt like time was passing by and nothing was happening the way it should. Surely, he had days when he suspected he had missed the opportunity to see his dream come to fruition. No doubt he thought about time wasting away as he sat in prison wondering if he’d ever be proven innocent and regain freedom. But Joseph must have talked with God; he must have gotten a heavenly perspective, because when his brothers arrived in Egypt 13 years later, Joseph said to them, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives (verse 20).”
Here are three things I bet Joseph learned that can help us, too: 1) God has heavenly perspective. What we see as a setback can be the path to promotion; 2) God isn’t bound by time, yet He is always with us; and 3) God doesn’t waste anything.
Imagine a world where we see time as our friend; that it is here to serve us, not be master over us. I believe we can make this shift in our perspective by trusting that God is with us in every moment and that every moment matters.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.