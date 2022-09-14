By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
One of the characteristics of love is the act of self-sacrifice, but did you know not all self-sacrifice is an act of love? If you’ve ever donated to a church or other charitable organization out of obligation, peer pressure, legalism, guilt, a desire for recognition, or simply a tax deduction, you know what it means to give without love.
In the world we live in today, it is easy to fall prey to that kind of giving because the needs are so great, and fundraisers appeal to every conceivable motive. Part of the problem is there are cults and false religions that encourage the giving up of possessions and other sacrificial gestures as a supposed means of earning God’s favor.
God is more interested in why you give than what you give. This is why Paul said, “If I give all my possessions to feed the poor ... but do not have love, it profits me nothing.” (1 Corinthians 13:3).
Here in 1 Corinthians 13:3 Paul describes someone who sacrificed everything he had to feed the poor, but without love. The Greek word translated “to feed” means “to dole out in small quantities.” What Paul was saying was, this person didn’t simply write out a one-time large check for a food distribution program; he was personally involved in a long-term, systematic program that would eventually consume every resource he had. Paul doesn’t mention any motives, only that this person lacked love. Because of this, the benefits of his benevolence were limited to the physical realm. Any spiritual benefits were forfeited.
Jesus also in Matthew 6:1 makes a similar point when he said, “Beware of practicing your righteousness before men to be noticed by them; otherwise you have no reward with your Father who is in heaven.”
If your motive for giving is to gain the approval of men, their accolades will be your only reward. If you’re motivated by love for God, He will reward you abundantly.
When you give to the Lord, what is your motive? Do you want others to think more highly of you? Do you feel obligated? Those are subtle influences, so be sure to guard your motives carefully. Remember, the only acceptable motive is love.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.