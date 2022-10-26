DEVOTION MAIN

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

I feel we’re truly blessed to live in a part of the country where there are four very distinct seasons. While there are things I enjoy about all four seasons, my favorite season is fall — the warm days and cool nights, the leaves of the trees sharing their beautiful fall colors, sweatshirts and flannel shirts, and of course, football.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.