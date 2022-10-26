The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
I feel we’re truly blessed to live in a part of the country where there are four very distinct seasons. While there are things I enjoy about all four seasons, my favorite season is fall — the warm days and cool nights, the leaves of the trees sharing their beautiful fall colors, sweatshirts and flannel shirts, and of course, football.
One reason I enjoy the changing of seasons is how it reminds me so much of life. It’s interesting that the word “season” is the word God chose to use to describe all of life. In Ecclesiastes 3:1, we read, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” More than 65 verses in Scripture refer to seasons.
Seasons are God’s measurement of the stages of life. Just as His physical world goes through periods of growth and change in the changing of the seasons, God has plans for our spiritual growth as well, as we move through the various seasons of life.
Seasons provide what the earth needs at a particular time and prepares the earth for the next season. We could not stay in summer forever, and we would not stay in winter forever! And so it is with life.
We need what God has for us in every season! Moving through spiritual seasons builds our faith and brings us closer to Him. The same passage in Ecclesiastes 3 concludes with these words, “He hath made every thing beautiful in his time” (verse 11). His time. His purpose. His season.
The one thing we can always know is that God is in control, and He is right beside us during each season of our life. Even when life seems out of control at times, God is not. We can walk boldly through each season of life because we know He has promised to never leave us and to always love us. Have a blessed day!
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
