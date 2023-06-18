The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
There is an old hymn that you very seldom hear anymore that is called “God Can Do Anything But Fail.” It was written by Ira Stanphill (b. February 14, 1914 – d. December 30, 1993) was a well-known American gospel music songwriter of the mid-20th century. The words go like this:
God can do anything, anything, anything, God can do anything but fail (repeat)
Chorus:
He’s the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, He’s the fairest of ten thousand to my soul, God can do anything, anything, anything, God can do anything but fail
He can save, He can cleanse, He can keep, and He will, God can do anything but fail (repeat)”
Psalms 118: 8-9 tells us, “It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man. It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in princes.” We must remember that no matter how good a man is you cannot compare him with God.
There is a declaration in Hebrews 13:8 that gives us this promise “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever” Malachi 3:6 says it this way “For I am the LORD, I change not.”
We find that men can and will fail but God never will. We find Abraham “being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.” Romans 4: 21 Even Sara herself received strength to conceive and delivered a child because she judged him faithful who had promised. Hebrews 11: 11
I love what Isaiah said in Chapter 40 verse 28 “Hast thou not known? hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? there is no searching of his understanding.”
Hebrews 12: 2 tells us where to and who to look to, “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
God cannot and will never betray our confidence we find this promise in Hebrews 13:5 “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
