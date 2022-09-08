ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said.
The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
“We had a great week here in Rogersville, Tennessee,” Gage said. “There were more than 350 total commitments to Christ. Our team was able to get into many of the public schools in Hawkins County, speaking to several thousand students. The testimonies at our noon follow-up luncheons have been great. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson was very involved. I know of one entire family who got saved. All that God did here was because of prayer.”
Several local churches and pastors were involved in organizing the event.
“Rick (Gage) and his team did a great job, and the response from the attendees at the crusade demonstrated that,” said John Butler, co-chairman of the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade and pastor of East Rogersville Baptist Church. “There are so many pastors and churches who have formed new friendships and have a great desire to do more together in the near future. We believe that this crusade has made a major impact on the community of Rogersville, Tennessee, and we look forward to seeing what God has in store for us next.”
Of the more than 350 people saved, about 160 made the decision to trust in Christ for the first time. The ministry also addressed about 5,000 students in school assemblies, and a total of 25 churches participated in the crusade.
Go Tell Arrangements Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones of Rogersville said the crusade was a unique experience for him.
“This past week has been one of the most stirring, meaningful moments in my 65 years on this ole sphere we call Earth,” Jones said. “Getting to see all these wonderful souls make decisions — and be a part in several of them — has been touching. Now to keep it going in His Name!”
Each night the crusade honored a different group and provided a free meal. On night one, organizers honored educators; on night two, first responders; on night three, active members of the military and veterans; and on night four, they had a youth rally.
Stephen Kimery, chair of Youth Outreach for the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade and pastor of Crossroads Assembly of God, said the event brought people together.
“As we started the process, there was a lot of apprehension, seeing that denominational boundaries were crossed,” Kimery said. “Much like a cow at the electric fence, you have been close before but have never crossed because of the fear of getting shocked. Yet as we pastors came together, putting God first and allowing the cause of Christ to be our only goal, something wonderful began to happen. We discovered we were not strangers; we were family. Churches from different backgrounds stood and saw men and women, boys and girls, come to Jesus. There was no division; all we were was one big family, seeing new life come into being. I had the chance to pray for one young man who had turned away from God and had such a heart to rededicate, while another confessed his calling to ministry. It was a beautiful experience and is something I would do again in a heartbeat.”
Rev. Sheldon Livesay with Of One Accord Ministry said he saw the power of prayer at work.
“A lot of prayer went into the crusade but also a lot of resistance in the spiritual realm,” Livesay said. “On Sunday just before the crusade, torrential rains headed our way from the east. The workers were gathered and prayed. The rain literally came to the highway, which was the property line for the high school, and stopped. The 90-degree heat cooled 10 degrees, and then a rainbow appeared over Cherokee High School.”
Livesay said the crusade was continually threatened by rain and thunder, but each night the weather held off and a rainbow appeared.
“On Monday, the crusade was underway; and billowing, black clouds this time threatened from the southwest,” Livesay said. “It was thundering. Again, those at the crusade prayed; and the rain stopped and was diverted northward. Once again, a rainbow appeared over Cherokee High School. On Tuesday morning, the sheriff reported we would again have thunderstorms that night right on us. The report had not changed at 11:30 a.m., but again, a group gathered and prayed; and by 12:30 p.m., the weather suddenly changed and turned upwards to miss us. For a third time, a rainbow appeared. Three days in a row, we missed the rains, and a beautiful rainbow adorned the sky.”