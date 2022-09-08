ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said.

The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.

For more information, visit facebook.com/UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade or the crusade’s YouTube channel. Anyone interested in watching the live streams from the event can visit the crusade’s YouTube channel.