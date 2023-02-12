DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

I am not a big football fan! (Did I actually write that out loud?) I have watched a few games; such as a Super Bowl or Tennessee Vols, or my grandson’s high school game. Even with my limited viewing experience, I have favorite parts. I love to watch the kicking! The kicker has just one job. When the team chooses to kick, that team member has to be on point. He aims for the midline of the goal posts. He is a hero when he performs as expected and a zero when it is too far to the right or left. That’s a lot of pressure. His performance is measured.

Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.