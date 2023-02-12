The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
I am not a big football fan! (Did I actually write that out loud?) I have watched a few games; such as a Super Bowl or Tennessee Vols, or my grandson’s high school game. Even with my limited viewing experience, I have favorite parts. I love to watch the kicking! The kicker has just one job. When the team chooses to kick, that team member has to be on point. He aims for the midline of the goal posts. He is a hero when he performs as expected and a zero when it is too far to the right or left. That’s a lot of pressure. His performance is measured.
Another part of the game that captures my attention is when the referee calls out a player for error. The officials huddle and parlay; then the designee commands the attention of the crowd. With an amplified voice, he announces the player’s number and the mistake he made. “Number 00 Bobby Jones false start.” Performance is measured and mouthed.
Now consider the strategy of moving the chain. The crew runs out on the field with their enormous measuring spindle. Did the team move the ball 10 yards in four plays? The links are counted and the decision is determined. Is it a down or a punt? Performance is measured, mouthed, and motioned.
Finally, there is the touchdown! The quarterback runs the yards, dodges the opponents. Head down, football cradled, feet of flight, cross the line and slam the ball! Do the dance. The performance is measured, mouthed, motioned, and merriment ensues!
While I was watching, I began to think about my spirit woman. If I had to kick for a victory, would I be a hero or a zero? How would I feel if the Holy Spirit called me out for my sins and shouted them to my whole community?
And the plays, just how often would I move the chain in the game of life? Have I ever scored a touchdown? My performance could be cause for shame. I am so happy that I am on Team Jesus. His love covers a multitude of my offenses.
His Holy Spirit gives me the power to kick goals and move chains. If I make a touchdown, He delights in me. When my number is called out, He stands up for me. “This is my player; she is on my team.” He picks me up, places me on His shoulder, and carries me across the field. I have played a good game. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith. There is laid up for me a Crown of Righteousness, which is much more valuable than a Super Bowl Ring! Go! Fight! Win!
2 Samuel 2:14 “And Abner said to Joab, Let the young men now arise, and play before us. And Joab said, Let them arise.” King James Version (KJV)
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; 2 Timothy 4:7-8
“... Well done thou good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” (Matthew 25:23)
Game over!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
