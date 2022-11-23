By STEPHEN HOPKINS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
On one occasion, Jesus was walking the border between Samaria and Galilee when He was approached by 10 men with leprosy. All 10 cried out, “Lord, have mercy on us!”
To all 10, Jesus instructed them to show themselves to a priest in keeping with the cleansing ritual spelled out in Torah.
All 10 were obedient to Jesus’ command. All 10 had faith enough to do what He said. And all 10 were remarkably, miraculously, healed.
But only one went back to Jesus and said, “Thank you.” To this one, Jesus responded, “Rise and go, your faith has made you well.”
Research study after research study suggests that some practice of gratitude improves subjective feelings of happiness and mental and emotional well-being. Most of us know this to be true (without the studies). And most of us know that we should be grateful for all kinds of things. It’s like James says, “Every good and perfect gift comes from the Father ...”
All truly good things in life are genuine gifts from God.
This truth is why our word “gratitude” comes from the Latin, gratia, which is the same word we may translate as “grace.” All of life is a gift. All of life is a grace.
But I think our real challenge is that, in the moment, we don’t often turn around and say thank you to Jesus. When the blessing comes, when we receive the gift, do we go back to Him? Like “the other nine” we tend to continue on our way, surely grateful but offering that gratitude to no one in particular. We don’t stop and mark the moment, remembering the blessing, and lavishing praise on the God who gives it.
I think the biggest difference between the nine and the one is not the quantity of their gratitude. It’s that the one knew to whom he should give the praise. And he did it with specificity, passion and a willingness to deviate from his pre-planned path. Perhaps the real gift is found in the opportunity to say “thank you” to Jesus.
This Thanksgiving holiday, let me encourage you to be more than nebulously grateful. Give thanks with specificity — not only for the gifts you receive but also to the One who gives them.
Stephen Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
