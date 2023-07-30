The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
There was once a farmer who grew excellent quality corn. Every year he won the award for the best corn. One year a newspaper reporter interviewed him and learned something interesting about how he grew it. The reporter discovered that the farmer shared his seeds with his neighbors.
“How can you afford to share your best seed corn with your neighbors when they are entering in competition with yours each year?” the reporter asked.
“Why sir,” said the farmer, “Don’t you know? The wind picks up pollen from the ripening corn and swirls it from field to field. If my neighbors grow inferior corn, cross-pollination will steadily degrade the quality of my corn. If I am to grow good corn, I must help my neighbors grow good corn.” So it is with our lives.
Those who want to live meaningfully lives must help enrich the lives of others, for the value of a life is measured by the lives it touches. The quality of response and joy depends on the quality of thoughts and love we share and spread. The corn farmer is a great representation of the law of reciprocity.
Those who choose to be joyful must help others find happiness, for “the welfare of each is bound up with the welfare of all.” There are at least two dimensions where the “seed sharing” effect can take place: in our personal life and in the ministry and these two dimensions overlap each other.
The act of wanting others to succeed goes against our own nature for we wish to have an edge or advantage against “others.” We should explore how working together can be a win, win for all.
We will all win when we, as the Body of Christ work together sharing new insights, solutions, knowledge or even just time. However if we continue to say “I got mine now you go get yours,” the there is much less chance for success for all of us.
There is not a single answer like a silver bullet, but working together, communicating and sharing with each other is a powerful tool to build the Body of Christ but what we lack is a commitment one to another.
If everyone in this city was converted there would be a need to build more buildings, for there are not enough Church buildings in this city that can fill the population of this city. The Sky is the Limit if we choose to work together.
Let us be like the corn farmer, be more giving and generous because, in the end, none of us will truly win, until we all win.
We either win together or lose alone.
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
