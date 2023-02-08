The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Over 700 years ago, a Scottish legend was trying to free his people from English rule. William Wallace, also known as Braveheart, was attempting to inspire his people to freedom from the despot King Edward I “Longshanks.” The English tyrant was a cruel and ruthless monarch. His exploits gave birth to the rebellion Wallace would lead.
At one point the English had occupied a nearly impenetrable fortress in Dunnottar Castle on the eastern coast of Scotland. It sat securely on a volcanic rock peninsula. There was no way to access the stone monolith. Even if you could sneak up on the 50-man English garrison, no one could scale these walls coming up from the sea or rocky cliffs. But William Wallace was no ordinary man.
Wallace took advantage of the occupying soldiers’ overconfidence in approaching stealthily, but getting in was another matter. He convinced his faithful few there was only one possible entry. They removed the grate over the sewage drain leading to the sea. The path into the castle was vile and putrid. The men could hardly breathe. The odor was revolting. But the enemy had no idea what was coming. When they broke through into the fortress, the sight of the Scottish warriors in full battle dress with intimidating makeup put fear into the soldiers’ hearts so they fled to the chapel and barricaded themselves inside. Wallace burned it down, killed his enemies and secured the majestic stronghold for Scottish hands once again.
The moral of the account is to win mighty battles one must often get one’s hands dirty. This is so true in our life journey. Life is not easy. Marriage is often under attack. Parenting is a huge challenge with the rules changing with each season. God calls us to pray, to worship, to love and to truthful confrontation. We must roll up our sleeves and fight for those we love. Jesus told His followers that the thief comes only to kill, steal and destroy. Only our Savior comes to give abundant life filled with love, peace and purpose. To reclaim stolen property, we must occasionally get our hands dirty and deal with smelly situations. But the victory that restores our castles and wins the wars does not come easily. Great celebrations follow such victories.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.