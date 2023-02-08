DEVOTION MAIN I

Over 700 years ago, a Scottish legend was trying to free his people from English rule. William Wallace, also known as Braveheart, was attempting to inspire his people to freedom from the despot King Edward I “Longshanks.” The English tyrant was a cruel and ruthless monarch. His exploits gave birth to the rebellion Wallace would lead.

Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.