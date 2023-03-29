The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Last weekend, my mom and I went for coffee at Starbucks inside Food City on Eastman Road. We always get egg bites with our coffee, sit down, and make a meal of it.
Who knew Food City had a nice, spacious, upstairs dining area complete with comfy chairs, side tables, and a fireplace?
It’s built like a loft, so you can look out over the store as you sip a drink or savor a snack. We sat at a table by the railing and although my mom said it made her knees feel weak, I loved the view.
The people below looked tiny, and it was mesmerizing to watch them scurrying up and down the aisles, back and forth in the deli department, as well as in and out of the butcher shop. They were like ants collecting and storing for the season ahead, bustling about as if they were racing against a timer and trying to do it all before the buzzer told them time was up.
Their constant, harried movement was a contrast to the rest of the picture.
As far as the eye could see, items were strategically placed and precisely stacked. Row after row of evenly distributed goods created a satisfying picture of purpose, planning, and order.
To the small ones darting about, the high stacks of paper towels and canned food looming overhead must have seemed overwhelming, maybe even dangerous. But from where I sat, they were sturdy, tall, and a symbol of abundance.
It’s all about perspective; all about where you are seated.
Ephesians 2:6 tells us that we are seated in heavenly places in Jesus Christ. It doesn’t say that we will be someday, but that we are now. In a way that we can’t wrap our minds around, we are simultaneously living life here on Earth and sitting in heaven with Jesus. That means that we can have a different view of what’s going on around us if only we will take the time to shift our perspective.
In the midst of life, things can seem rushed, frustrating and even perilous. Looking down from above, the vantage point of heaven reveals order, structure, and provision. This is how God views Earth, but it is not in a detached, condescending way. He sees us running about and offers an invitation to share His perspective.
Holy Spirit, remind us of where we are seated — even now. Give us a picture of what our circumstances look like from the vantage point of heaven. Help us come up higher and look down on order, structure, and provision.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship