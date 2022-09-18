FORT BLACKMORE — If Scott County had a holy land, it might be Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp.

The quiet site is surrounded by woods, untouched streams and memories of long ago summers spent on the vast property set in the Big Stoney Valley.

Rick Begley with photos from Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp

Rick Begley looks over old photos from the Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp, including a few of his dad, other family members, Founding Superintendent of the Cumberland Mountain Mission Margaret Hoff and many others.
Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp main building

BBB fundraiser for Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp pool

The BBB fundraiser for the Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp pool will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
swimming hole photos from Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp

Old photos, such as this one showing a group of girls cooling off in the swimming hole on the property, show kids throughout the years enjoying the camp.

