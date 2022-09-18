FORT BLACKMORE — If Scott County had a holy land, it might be Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp.
The quiet site is surrounded by woods, untouched streams and memories of long ago summers spent on the vast property set in the Big Stoney Valley.
But for Rick Begley, the Gate City native working to restore the former camp, the property’s purpose isn’t nearly complete.
“The first thing I heard when I joined the committee was, ‘Let’s sell this camp and get rid of it,’ ” Begley, who is also a pastor, recalled.
“We couldn’t even afford to pay the guy to mow the yard here. That lit a fire in me, to say the least.”
Begley, along with his cousins Wayne and David, and various volunteers have worked the past two years to restore the camp, from renovating cabins, to adding new roofs and asphalt, making the restrooms handicapped accessible and more.
“You would have had to have seen it before we started building it back a couple of years ago to really appreciate what’s here now,” Begley said.
The camp sits on around 76 acres and includes a fellowship hall, a large kitchen, numerous cabin buildings, picnic areas and space for other outdoor and recreational activities.
However, those who once attended the church camp might notice a few buildings and recreation spaces are now only a memory.
A baseball diamond once covered the expansive field near the banks of Little Stoney Creek. Next to it used to stand church that now leaves no trace. A cabin also stood next to the main building, but it is also nothing but a memory.
If it’s up to Begley, the camp will see former amenities return — including the old in-ground pool he plans to transform back into an oasis for youth in the summertime.
“The pool would be a moneymaker for the camp,” Begley said. “It could help support it.”
However, restoring the cracked, blue-painted skeleton of a swimming facility, which includes two locker rooms in reasonable shape, is quite an undertaking, Begley said.
“The pool is one of our big projects,” Begley said. “One of our big donors who donated $100,000 said he’d like to see half of the money go to the pool. We haven’t made much progress on the pool, though, because everything is so expensive. The closest estimate (to $100,000) to fix the pool was $170,000 and that’s with me doing a lot of the work.”
Begley plans to host a barbecue, blood drive and bluegrass fundraiser, which he refers to as a “BBB,” to support the pool restoration efforts. The event is set for Oct. 22 at the church and will include free food and music from Elizabethton native and “The Voice” alum, Carson Peters.
“We had a blood drive here and one of the ladies in charge of the blood mobile said, ‘I’ve had a vision of this place,’ ” Begley recalled. “She said, ‘It’s just been revealed to me. Why can’t we do a BBB — blood drive, barbecue and bluegrass?’ My wife heard that and called Carson Peters.”
Begley isn’t the first to see the over 70 acres in Fort Blackmore as a place to offer good works to the community. The church camp, he said, holds a “tremendous history” of mission work.
The property deed dates back to 1921 and was originally owned by the Winegar Family, Begley said. The family gave the property to Margaret Hoff, a Richmond-based nurse and widow of an Episcopalian minister who moved to Scott County. Hoff helped arrange train transportation to Sheltering Arms Hospital in Richmond for those who were disabled and sick, including the Winegars’ son, who needed repairs to his lifted shoe. Begley said the family was so appreciative, they offered the property to Hoff, who became the superintendent of the camp, dubbed the Cumberland Mountain Mission.
Today, community members recall memories of the camp that became the Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp starting in 1956, offering fun, outdoors and first lessons about Jesus on the property.
“There are so many testimonials about this place,” Begley said. “The guy that offered the big donation said, ‘I came to this camp when I was a kid. I liked it so good, I came back the next week.’ There are so many people from up the creek that have told me, ‘If it hadn’t been for this place, I wouldn’t have known Jesus,’ or, ‘This is where I met my wife 60 years ago.’ It’s touched a lot of people.”
Begley never attended the camp, though the first time he ever sang in church was for the congregation that was once nestled in the valley on the camp property. Yet, camp memories also had an effect on him as well.
“I went to camp in 1976 near Black Mountain, North Carolina,” Begley said. “That camp had an impact on me. I can still see the banner that said, ‘Jesus is the truth and the truth will set you free.’ That’s a driving force still with me.”
Begley hopes to put in three trout ponds on the property, where he plans to offer fishing days where the community can catch trout to be bought by the pound as a fundraiser for the camp. He has also reached out to a local Boy Scout Troop to help clear the old walking trail that leads up the nearby mountain.
The camp offers space for reunions, church groups, weddings, special events and more. But it also offers a natural abundance of religious calling and water to quench the thirst of many throughout Scott County thanks to the well on the property.
“This well feeds about 500 people up towards Dungannon, back down towards Clinchport,” Begley explained, walking by the well just off the gravel road running through the camp. “The guy coming to add chlorine to the well said it was the best, cleanest spring in Southwest Virginia. He said they let it run six inches open for 48 hours and didn’t drop any.
“It’s an abundant water source. I could go all day about the abundance of living waters in the Bible.”
Above all, Begley aims to reach the goal of seeing the camp open next summer for the first time since well before the pandemic. Work is ahead, however.
“The Lord has put me here for a reason and a purpose. I don’t really know the great end or whatever. I could die tomorrow. But I told my boys if something happens to me, please try to get this camp going.
“We can’t (do everything), but the Lord can. The Lord said, Sit down in the field and I’ll fix you up some fish,” he paraphrased. “He can take what little we have to offer and do miracles with it.”
For more information on the renovation project, call (423) 335-0296.